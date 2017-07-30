Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Absent from Sunday's lineup
Pham is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Pham has started each of the team's previous 18 games and has been an elite offensive weapon during that time. He'll get a well-earned day of rest as the Cardinals look to split their four-game series against the Diamondbacks. Randal Grichuk draws the start in right field with Jose Martinez taking over in left.
