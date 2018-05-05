Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Accounts for all scoring Friday
Pham went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a win over the Cubs on Friday.
Pham's 412-foot shot to left off Jose Quintana in the second plated Dexter Fowler and Jedd Gyorko, accounting for all of the Cardinals' runs on the night. The outfielder operated out of the leadoff spot, and he's now racked up half of his 14 RBI over 27 at-bats from the top of the order. Pham has gone deep in two of his last three games overall, and he's driven in nine runs over the last nine contests.
