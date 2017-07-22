Pham went 2-for-4 with a two-run single, a double, a walk and two runs in Friday's 11-4 win over the Cubs.

The 29-year-old outfielder enjoyed a strong May and June, but he's taken his performance to another level in July. Factoring in Friday's production, Pham's monthly line sits at .375/.444/.688, with eight multihit efforts and 11 extra-base hits -- including four home runs -- playing an integral part in his success.