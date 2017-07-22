Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Another multihit outing Friday
Pham went 2-for-4 with a two-run single, a double, a walk and two runs in Friday's 11-4 win over the Cubs.
The 29-year-old outfielder enjoyed a strong May and June, but he's taken his performance to another level in July. Factoring in Friday's production, Pham's monthly line sits at .375/.444/.688, with eight multihit efforts and 11 extra-base hits -- including four home runs -- playing an integral part in his success.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Stays hot with 12th bomb•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Collects three hits Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Ropes pair of hits in return•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: In Friday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Exits Sunday with hip tightness•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...