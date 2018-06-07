Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Another pair of hits Wednesday

Pham went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Marlins on Wednesday.

After a dreadful May (.195 average) that put a damper on what has been a torrid start to the season, Pham has started to pick things back up thus far in June. The outfielder has a pair of two-hit efforts over the last three games, and he's pushed two runs across over his first four starts of the month as well. However, Pham does continue to be handicapped by a notable drop in power, as he's compiled just two extra-base hits (one double, one home run) in the 63 plate appearances encompassing his last 16 games.