Manager Mike Matheny said Pham (groin) could be available off the bench Thursday against the Cubs, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Pham picked up a groin injury in Tuesday's win over the Cubs, but the outfielder downplayed the severity, noting that he didn't expect to miss extended time after undergoing tests Wednesday. He added that he felt fine and could even play Thursday, though the Cardinals opted to play it safe and keep him on the bench. Pham's availability off the bench for Thursday's tilt, however, suggests he could return to the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Reds.