Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Back in action Thursday
Pham (groin) is starting in center field and batting leadoff Thursday against the Padres.
As expected, Pham is back in the starting lineup after missing the previous three games with a groin issue. His return will push Harrison Bader back to a reserve role. The 30-year-old Pham, who is hitting an impressive .323/.442/.535 with five homers and seven stolen bases through 30 games this season, will face Jordan Lyles in his first game back.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Runs bases Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Misses third straight start•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: MRI reveals slight irritation•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Puts health at 70 percent•
-
Don't buy these breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...