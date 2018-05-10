Pham (groin) is starting in center field and batting leadoff Thursday against the Padres.

As expected, Pham is back in the starting lineup after missing the previous three games with a groin issue. His return will push Harrison Bader back to a reserve role. The 30-year-old Pham, who is hitting an impressive .323/.442/.535 with five homers and seven stolen bases through 30 games this season, will face Jordan Lyles in his first game back.