Pham (groin) is in the lineup Friday against the Reds.

Pham didn't start Thursday against the Cubs but was able to pinch hit. His groin tightness was reportedly minor, and that seems to be the case, as he's already back in the lineup. The 30-year-old is carrying over his breakout performance from last season, hitting .317/.434/.460 with two homers and five steals through his first 18 games.