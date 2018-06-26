Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Back in starting lineup

Pham (illness) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Indians.

Pham did not start for two days due to his illness, but he was able to enter Monday's contest in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement, and will be back in his regular spot in center field a day later. Pham will hit second against Indians ace Corey Kluber.

More News
Our Latest Stories