Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Battling illness

Pham's absence Sunday against the Brewers is due to illness, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Pham has reportedly been sick since the series in Philadelphia earlier in the week, though Sunday is the first time the illness has knocked him out of the lineup. It's unclear whether or not he'll need to miss any more time. Harrison Bader will replace him in center field Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories