Pham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Pham opened the scoring on the night with an impressive 455-foot blast to left in the first off James Shields, his first round tripper since April 24. The 30-year-old outfielder has been wielding a red-hot bat since that contest, going 10-for-26 with three doubles, two homers and six RBI.