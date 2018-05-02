Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Blasts solo home run Tuesday
Pham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday.
Pham opened the scoring on the night with an impressive 455-foot blast to left in the first off James Shields, his first round tripper since April 24. The 30-year-old outfielder has been wielding a red-hot bat since that contest, going 10-for-26 with three doubles, two homers and six RBI.
