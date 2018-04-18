Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Bothered by minor injury Tuesday
Pham stated that he was bothered by groin tightness in the ninth inning of Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Pham's groin tightened up in the final inning of Tuesday's game, but the Cardinals had no reserves left on the bench to replace him with. Pham said that he likely would've exited the game if he'd had the opportunity, but that he doesn't believe he'll be forced to sit out Wednesday's contest.
