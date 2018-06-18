Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Continues hot hitting Sunday

Pham went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Pham has hit a season-high 12 games, although he's managed multi-hit efforts in just three of those contests. That's resulted in his season average rising only three points to .270 during that stretch, but it's certainly an improvement over the outfielder's dreadful May (.195 average).

More News
Our Latest Stories