Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Continues hot hitting Sunday
Pham went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Cubs on Sunday.
Pham has hit a season-high 12 games, although he's managed multi-hit efforts in just three of those contests. That's resulted in his season average rising only three points to .270 during that stretch, but it's certainly an improvement over the outfielder's dreadful May (.195 average).
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Riding nine-game hitting streak•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Another pair of hits Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Shows signs of life Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Takes seat Friday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Moves to third in order•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start