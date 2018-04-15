Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Continues hot streak Saturday
Pham went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Reds. He also stole two bases.
That's four straight multi-hit games for the 30-year-old outfielder, who is now hitting .327 on the season. Pham also already has five steals on the season after stealing 25 last year, so he's on pace to shatter that mark if he continues to steal bases even at a fraction of this rate.
