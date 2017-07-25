Pham went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs in Monday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Just more of the same for one of the Cardinals' breakout players of 2017, who now has five homers in July, including three in his last eight contests. Pham has also driven in an impressive 18 runs during the month and has boosted his season average 26 points to .308 since July 1.