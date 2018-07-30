Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Day off against Rockies
Pham is out of the lineup against Colorado on Monday, Taylor McGregor of AT&T SportsNet reports.
Pham will receive a breather after going 0-for-8 with three strikeouts over the past two games. In his spot, Harrison Bader will draw a start in center field and bat eighth for the series opener.
