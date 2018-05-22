Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Day off Tuesday

Pham is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Royals.

Pham will get a day off, with Tyler O'Neill starting in center field in his place. O'Neill has three homers in three games, but if he's to regularly steal playing time from a Cardinals' outfielder, that outfielder is unlikely to be Pham. Pham's wRC+ currently sits at 157, while corner outfielders Marcell Ozuna and Dexter Fowler have posted figures of 68 and 64, respectively.