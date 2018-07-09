Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Dealing with ankle contusion

Pham left Sunday's loss to the Giants in the seventh inning after fouling a ball off his left foot and was subsequently diagnosed with a bone bruise, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pham was 0-for-3 with a walk before exiting, suffering the injury during an eight-pitch at-bat that ended in a strikeout. Goold reports the outfielder has X-rays taken at AT & T Park, which led to the bone bruise diagnosis. Pham relayed that it was difficult to put weight on the foot postgame, so his status for Tuesday's series opener against the White Sox appears to be firmly up in the air at present.