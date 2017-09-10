Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Dealing with vision issue
Pham was withheld from Sunday's lineup due to issues with his vision, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
There's yet to be any word regarding the severity of Pham's problem, but it could definitely be factoring into his recent struggles at the plate. Pham, who's hitting .306/.406/.509 for the year, has played in six games since the start of September and gone just 2-for-13 (.154). He should be considered day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...