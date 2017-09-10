Pham was withheld from Sunday's lineup due to issues with his vision, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

There's yet to be any word regarding the severity of Pham's problem, but it could definitely be factoring into his recent struggles at the plate. Pham, who's hitting .306/.406/.509 for the year, has played in six games since the start of September and gone just 2-for-13 (.154). He should be considered day-to-day for now.