Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Dons golden sombrero in lineup return

Pham (ankle) went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Wednesday in the Cardinals' 4-0 loss to the White Sox.

Pham was scratched from Tuesday's contest after fouling a ball of his ankle two days earlier in San Francisco, but was cleared to return to the outfield after three days of rest. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Pham's return didn't provide a jolt to the offense, as he went hitless for his fourth straight start and has now struck out seven times in his last 13 at-bats. The outfielder is hitting just .129/.229/.194 since June 20, but the Cardinals will likely let Pham work through his struggles with fourth outfielder Dexter Fowler stuck in an even deeper offensive rut.