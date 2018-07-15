Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Drives in two runs
Pham went 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored in the 6-4 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.
Pham had been hitless over his last six games and it's probably best that he snapped that before the All-Star break. After his breakout 2017 campaign, Pham owns a pedestrian .722 OPS with 13 homers and nine stolen bases across 313 at-bats in 2018. He'll need a very strong second half to repeat his .931 OPS and 20/20 club performance.
