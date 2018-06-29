Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Drops to sixth in order

Pham will bat sixth and start in center field for Friday's game against Atlanta.

This is the first time all season that Pham has hit below the third spot in the Cardinal's order. The outfielder is just 0-for-9 over the past two games since returning from an illness, and has gone 0-for-23 with nine strikeouts dating back to June 20. Manager Mike Matheny will look to get him back on track by shaking things up and placing shortstop Greg Garcia behind lead-off hitter Matt Carpenter in Friday's lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories