Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Ejected from Friday game
Pham was ejected in the first inning Friday for arguing balls and strikes, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Pham finished 0-for-1 with a strikeout.
The outfielder was tossed while arguing with home-plate umpire Tim Timmons from the dugout during Marcell Ozuna's at-bat. Pham was replaced by Harrison Bader.
