Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Exits with groin tightness
Pham left Saturday's game against the Cubs with right groin tightness.
Pham was replaced by Harrison Bader in the second inning. The severity of the issue is not yet known. The 30-year-old is on a tear to start the season, hitting .327/.441/.541 with five homers and six steals in 28 games.
