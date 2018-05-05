Pham left Saturday's game against the Cubs with right groin tightness.

Pham was replaced by Harrison Bader in the second inning. The severity of the issue is not yet known. The 30-year-old is on a tear to start the season, hitting .327/.441/.541 with five homers and six steals in 28 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories