Pham exited Wednesday's game against the Mets prematurely due to an accidental head laceration, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's unclear when Pham suffered the injury or how serious it is at this point. He was replaced by Harrison Bader in the third inning, prior to his second at-bat. Consider him day-to-day until the Cardinals provide an update on his status.