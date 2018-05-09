Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Expected to start Thursday
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Pham (groin) would be ready to return to the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Rick Hummel of St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Though Pham has pleaded his case for playing the past couple of days, the Cardinals have erred on the side of caution and kept him on the bench three straight games since the groin issue has been a recurring issue for the outfielder this season. With the time on the bench in addition to Wednesday's team off day expected to provide sufficient rest, Pham is expected to resume duties Thursday as the Cardinals' everyday center fielder and leadoff man, resulting in Harrison Bader moving back into a reserve role.
