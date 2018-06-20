Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Extends hitting streak to 13 games

Pham was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a solo home run during Tuesday's 7-6 win over Philadelphia.

Pham extended his hitting streak to 13 games and now has home runs in back-to-back games, but has only three games in the streak with multiple hits. The 30-year-old has a .272/.353/.453 slash line with 12 home runs and nine stolen bases in 243 at-bats this season.