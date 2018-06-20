Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Extends hitting streak to 13 games
Pham was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a solo home run during Tuesday's 7-6 win over Philadelphia.
Pham extended his hitting streak to 13 games and now has home runs in back-to-back games, but has only three games in the streak with multiple hits. The 30-year-old has a .272/.353/.453 slash line with 12 home runs and nine stolen bases in 243 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Extends hitting streak with long ball•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Continues hot hitting Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Riding nine-game hitting streak•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Another pair of hits Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Shows signs of life Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Takes seat Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas