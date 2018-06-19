Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Extends hitting streak with long ball

Pham went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-innings loss to the Phillies on Monday.

It had been forgettable night for Pham by the time he came to the plate in the top of the 10th inning, as he'd struck out three times in his four prior at-bats. However, he appeared to make up for his struggles and then some by blasting a 416-foot solo home run to left that snapped a 4-4 tie. Although the Cardinals ultimately blew the lead in the home half of the frame and took a loss, Pham was at least able to extend his hitting streak to 12 games with the go-ahead blast. Pham may be starting to bust out of a recent power downturn, as he's now gone deep twice in the last four games.