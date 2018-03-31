Pham went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run against the Mets on Saturday, but he also struck out twice, adding to the three he recorded on Opening Day.

Pham struggled this spring, apparently because he wasn't seeing the ball well. That's a clear red flag for Pham, who suffers from the degenerative eye condition keratoconus, though he claimed that the issues stemmed from an adjustment to new contact lenses rather than a worsening of his vision. Pham cut his strikeout rate to 22.1 percent in his breakout 2018 season, but he's struck out five times in nine plate appearances so far this season. It's a potentially worrying development, though it could also be explained away by the fact that the Cardinals opened their season by facing Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom.