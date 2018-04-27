Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Gets on base four times
Pham went 4-for-6 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Mets.
Pham continued to swing a hot bat, recording his second multi-hit game of the series. He has made a lot of solid contact in the early going with an 18 percent strikeout rate paired with a 35 percent hard-hit rate, which has allowed him to hit .368/.484/.539 in 76 at-bats this season. He's relying on a .412 BABIP which will almost certainly fall, but he is clearly locked in.
