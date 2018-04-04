Pham went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs scored, a double and a steal in the Cardinals' 5-4 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.

Pham struck out five times in St. Louis' first two games but he looks back to his old self in their last three, collecting six hits in his last 12 at-bats with Tuesday's three-hit effort bumping his average to .368 and OPS to 1.057. He put up huge numbers last year with 23 homers, 25 steals and a .931 OPS and he's off to a good start in his quest to replicate the feat in 2018.