Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Grabs three hits

Pham went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

The homer, Pham's 14th of the year, came in the second inning off Kyle Hendricks. A recent six-game hitless streak bumped Pham down in the order, though a few more similar performances could send him back towards the top.

