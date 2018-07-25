Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Heads to bench
Pham is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Pham has been a fixture in the St. Louis lineup thus far in the second half, starting in each of the previous seven games and supplying a 1.044 OPS. Though he'll hit the bench in the series finale in favor of Harrison Bader, Pham's hot start coming out of the All-Star break should keep him locked into a full-time role.
