Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Heads to bench
Pham is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.
Unless he makes an appearance off the bench Sunday, Pham will head into the All-Star break with a six-game hitless streak, during which he has gone 0-for-19 to drop his season average to .238. Fantasy owners were surely expecting more from the center fielder after he delivered a 20-20 campaign in 2017 and reeled off a .341/.453/.511 slash line through the first month of the current season. He now looks like he could be in danger of falling into a three-way timeshare with Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler for two outfield spots.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Dons golden sombrero in lineup return•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: In lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Dealing with ankle contusion•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Plates three in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...