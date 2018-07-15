Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Heads to bench

Pham is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

Unless he makes an appearance off the bench Sunday, Pham will head into the All-Star break with a six-game hitless streak, during which he has gone 0-for-19 to drop his season average to .238. Fantasy owners were surely expecting more from the center fielder after he delivered a 20-20 campaign in 2017 and reeled off a .341/.453/.511 slash line through the first month of the current season. He now looks like he could be in danger of falling into a three-way timeshare with Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler for two outfield spots.