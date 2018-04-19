Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Held out Thursday
Pham (groin) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Pham has been dealing with right groin tightness over the past couple days, which he first experienced during the ninth inning of Tuesday's contest. He underwent testing on the groin Wednesday, but the Cardinals have yet to release the results at this time. Consider him day-to-day until more information becomes available on his status. Harrison Bader will draw the start in center field and bat second in his absence.
