Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Hitless in two games since return

Pham is 0-for-9 over the first two games since returning from an absence due to an illness.

Pham missed last Sunday's series finale against the Brewers and didn't log a plate appearance as a defensive replacement in Monday's series opener versus the Indians. However, he's been back in the starting lineup over the last two games without experiencing any success. The outfielder has actually been an extended slump, as he last hit safely on June 19 versus the Phillies, a stretch that's dropped his average down 24 points to .248.