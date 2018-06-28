Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Hitless in two games since return
Pham is 0-for-9 over the first two games since returning from an absence due to an illness.
Pham missed last Sunday's series finale against the Brewers and didn't log a plate appearance as a defensive replacement in Monday's series opener versus the Indians. However, he's been back in the starting lineup over the last two games without experiencing any success. The outfielder has actually been an extended slump, as he last hit safely on June 19 versus the Phillies, a stretch that's dropped his average down 24 points to .248.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...