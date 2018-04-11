Pham went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

Pham had been scuffling a bit lately, as he only had one hit in the five games prior to Wednesday's contest, but he broke out with his first multi-hit game since April 3. The homer was his second of the year, and more impressively, it came off of top Brewers' reliever Josh Hader in the ninth inning. Pham's hitting just .256 to start the season, but he has a decent .802 OPS even with the slow start.