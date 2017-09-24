Pham went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's loss to the Pirates.

His breakout season continues -- Pham has collected multiple hits in five of his last nine games, with three homers and four steals over that stretch, and is now batting .312/.411/.530 for the year. The 29-year-old is leading many fantasy owners to championships with his cross-category production.