Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Homers in return to lineup
Pham went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs to help the Cardinals to a 2-1 win over the Padres on Thursday.
After missing the team's last three games with a groin injury, Pham was back in the lineup for this one and looked like his old self with the multi-hit performance that also saw him launch his sixth homer of the season and account for both of the Cardinals' runs. He looks fully uninhibited coming off the injury and he's now sporting a fantastic .330/.444/.563 through 103 at-bats.
