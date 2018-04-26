Cardinals' Tommy Pham: In action against Mets on Thursday
Pham (head) will play center field and bat second against the Mets on Thursday.
Pham was forced to leave Wednesday's contest due to a head laceration, but the outfielder won't miss any additional time following the slight scare. Over 21 games this year, he's hitting .343/.471/.514 with three home runs, seven RBI and five stolen bases.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Exits with head laceration•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Reaches base five times Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Sits again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Still dealing with groin tightness•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...