Pham (head) will play center field and bat second against the Mets on Thursday.

Pham was forced to leave Wednesday's contest due to a head laceration, but the outfielder won't miss any additional time following the slight scare. Over 21 games this year, he's hitting .343/.471/.514 with three home runs, seven RBI and five stolen bases.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories