Cardinals' Tommy Pham: In lineup Tuesday
Pham (ankle) is in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox.
Pham left Sunday's game against the Giants with a bone bruise after fouling a ball off his foot. The Cardinals' Monday off day was evidently all the rest he needed, as he's back in the lineup without missing a start.
