Cardinals' Tommy Pham: In Wednesday's lineup

Pham (ankle) will man center field and bat second against the White Sox on Wednesday.

Pham was scratched from Tuesday's contest after suffering a bone bruise on his left ankle against the Giants on Sunday. He appears to be ready for Wednesday's tilt after receiving another day of rest following Monday's scheduled off day. Across 83 games this year, Pham is hitting .246/.331/.405 with 13 home runs, 33 RBI and nine stolen bases.