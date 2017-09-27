Pham (side) will be in Wednesday's lineup against the Cubs, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

Pham was forced to exit Tuesday's contest a couple innings after getting plunked by a Jake Arrieta fastball, but he's back in left field for Wednesday's affair following the diagnosis of a left-side contusion. Since the beginning of September, Pham is hitting .303/.432/.576 with four home runs and 12 RBI.