Pham went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

Pham has now hit safely in seven consecutive starts and has his season line up to an impressive .311/.394/.519 with Tuesday's production. The 29-year-old outfielder is coming off his best month of the season in July, during which he posted a .344/.421/.591 line and drove in 19 runs. His outstanding all-around production, which includes 14 stolen bases, have made him one of this season's most pleasant fantasy surprises in any format.

