Pham went 1-for-4 with a homer, a walk, two runs and two RBI Friday against the Pirates.

Pham left the yard for the 16th time this year to open the scoring for the Cards in a road victory. After not homering since July 24, he's left the yard in back-to-back contests, and he has an excellent .311 batting average along with a strong .508 slugging percentage.

