Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Logs pinch-hit at-bat Thursday
Pham (groin) flied out to center field in a pinch-hit at-bat during Thursday's loss to the Cubs.
He was summoned off the bench with two out in the seventh and Paul DeJong on third but was unable to help further chip away at the Cardinals' 8-5 deficit. Pham had experienced groin tightness while taking the field for the ninth inning of Tuesday's game against the Cubs, but he'd passed a number of subsequent tests Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny consequently deemed Pham's absence from the starting lineup Thursday as strictly precautionary, implying there's a solid chance of seeing him back to his usual role Friday for the start of a three-game series with the Reds.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Available off bench Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Says he's ready to play•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Held out Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Tests for groin injury on tap•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Bothered by minor injury Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Continues hot streak Saturday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...