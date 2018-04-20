Pham (groin) flied out to center field in a pinch-hit at-bat during Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

He was summoned off the bench with two out in the seventh and Paul DeJong on third but was unable to help further chip away at the Cardinals' 8-5 deficit. Pham had experienced groin tightness while taking the field for the ninth inning of Tuesday's game against the Cubs, but he'd passed a number of subsequent tests Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny consequently deemed Pham's absence from the starting lineup Thursday as strictly precautionary, implying there's a solid chance of seeing him back to his usual role Friday for the start of a three-game series with the Reds.