Pham (groin) is out of the lineup for the third straight day Tuesday against the Twins.

Pham left Saturday's game against the Cubs with a slight irritation of his hip abductor. He was able to pinch hit Sunday but sat out Monday's game entirely. There have been no indications that a trip to the disabled list is imminent, and the Cardinals have a day off Wednesday, so it's possible that he'll be able to come back Thursday in San Diego. Harrison Bader will make his third straight start in center field in his place.