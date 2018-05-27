Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Moves to third in order

Pham will start in center field and bat third Sunday against the Pirates, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Before going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored while hitting third in Saturday's 4-1 victory, Pham had served as the Cardinals' No. 1 or 2 hitter in each of his previous 40 starts this season. Manager Mike Matheny's decision to drop Pham in the order may have been influenced by the outfielder's poor form at the plate heading into Saturday, as Pham had produced one hit while producing a 0:10 BB:K over his preceding four contests. Pham could reclaim leadoff duties once his bat begins to heat up again, but hitting third shouldn't be overly detrimental to his fantasy production in any case.