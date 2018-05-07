Pham, who sat out Sunday's game against the Cubs after exiting Saturday's contest with a sore groin, underwent an MRI that revealed a slight irritation of his hip abductor, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The hot-hitting outfielder maintains that he'll try to play Monday, but that timeframe may not be realistic. In addition to conceding he can't run at 100 percent at present, Pham also acknowledged he may have to miss at least a couple of games as a precautionary measure. Pham's status for Monday's series opener against the Twins will become clearer closer to game time.