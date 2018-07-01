Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Nails three-run shot

Pham went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Braves.

Pham is up to 13 homers on the year after hitting his first since June 19. The 30-year-old outfielder has struggled with the weather heating up; his batting average has dropped from .341 down to .247 since the end of April. Hopefully his solid performance Sunday will boost him through a hot month of July to get his numbers back up.

