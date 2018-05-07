Pham (groin) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Pham will remain sidelined for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a slight irritation of his hip abductor. The outfielder was able to pinch hit during Sunday's extra-innings win over the Cubs, so a return to the starting lineup appears to be nearing. In the meantime, Harrison Bader will draw another start in center field in his absence, hitting second.